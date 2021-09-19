iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 444,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

