iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

