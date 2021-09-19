iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.