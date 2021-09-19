iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,602.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,599 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,255,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 474,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.50. 37,070,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

