iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $159.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

