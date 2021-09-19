Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

