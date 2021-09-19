Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

