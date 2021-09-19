Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

