Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,274,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.