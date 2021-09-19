Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.95.

JMPLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

