Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 6,146,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,381. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

