JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 302.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

