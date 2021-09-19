JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 225.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,058 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.