JustInvest LLC Buys 7,600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

