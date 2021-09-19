JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.64 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.