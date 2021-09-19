JustInvest LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 51.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 62.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $90.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.