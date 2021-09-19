JustInvest LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $435.36 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

