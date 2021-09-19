JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day moving average is $546.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.