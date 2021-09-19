JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,637 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,620.08 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.