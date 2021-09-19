JustInvest LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $773,274,000 after buying an additional 435,735 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

GM opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

