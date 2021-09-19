JustInvest LLC Sells 4,711 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 206,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $160.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

