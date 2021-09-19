Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,957 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Kadmon worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kadmon by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.