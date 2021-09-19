Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Kairos Acquisition worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,992,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,377,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,850,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAIR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

