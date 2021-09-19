Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce sales of $5.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

