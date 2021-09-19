Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,205.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $150,205.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00122317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00177117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.88 or 0.07054346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,506.10 or 0.99743118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.00851688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

