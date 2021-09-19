KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

