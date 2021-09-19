Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

