Kidder Stephen W Sells 679 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

