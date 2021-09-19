Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 320,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.39. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

