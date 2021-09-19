KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.38% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

