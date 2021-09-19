KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,648.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $26,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

