Knowlton Development (KDC) Plans to Raise $799 Million in September 23rd IPO

Knowlton Development (KDC) plans to raise $799 million in an IPO on Thursday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 57,100,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Knowlton Development generated $2.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $137.9 million. The company has a market cap of $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets BofA Securities Guggenheim Securities Jefferies Morgan Stanley RBC Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and BMO Capital Market, BofA Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets were co-managers.

Knowlton Development provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a trusted global provider of value-added solutions to many of the world’s leading brands in the beauty, personal care and home care categories. We partner closely with both industry-leading consumer products companies and fast-growing independent brands as a critical enabler of their success through ideation, formulation, design, packaging and manufacturing of products sold under more than 1,000 different brand names. Over the past three years, we have been responsible for co-developing over 9,000 products across growing categories that include skin care, body and hair care, soaps and sanitizers, cosmetics, deodorants, sun care, fragrances, air care, fabric care, pest control and surface care products. The innovative products that we have helped to develop are sold by our brand partners in more than 70 countries worldwide. “.

Knowlton Development was founded in 1990 and has 11700 employees. The company is located at 375 Roland-Therrien Boulevard, Suite 210, Longueuil, Québec, Canada, J4H 4A6 and can be reached via phone at (450) 243-2000 or on the web at http://www.kdc-one.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowlton Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowlton Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.