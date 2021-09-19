Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Lowered by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,327. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

