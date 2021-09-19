Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

