Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

