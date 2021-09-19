Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

