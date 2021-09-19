Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE LCI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 0.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.