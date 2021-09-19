Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

