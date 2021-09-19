Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Short Interest Update

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LEGO stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79. Legato Merger has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $185,011.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.