LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,076 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

LMAT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 583,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.