Lendingblock (LND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,231.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $11,231.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.