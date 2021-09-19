Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,449.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $722,560.02 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.00 or 0.07060898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00373888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $618.41 or 0.01298413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00118192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.24 or 0.00558999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.00494682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00343092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

