Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

