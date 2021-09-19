LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $745.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.20. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

