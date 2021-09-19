Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

