Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $121.62 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

