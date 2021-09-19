LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,790,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 8,316,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.