Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.29.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

