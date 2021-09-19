Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $43.17 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00008925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07095088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.22 or 1.00013835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00854059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,213,402 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

