Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

